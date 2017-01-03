Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 2:17 pm

Demi Lovato Is Dating Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos After Splitting from Luke Rockhold!

Demi Lovato Is Dating Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos After Splitting from Luke Rockhold!

Demi Lovato has split from her boyfriend Luke Rockhold and is now reportedly dating a different fighter, Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted on a date with Guilherme on Sunday night (January 1) in Los Angeles and they definitely seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Guilherme even posted this photo on his Instagram account with a heart emoji. The new couple celebrated New Year’s Eve together and you can see the cute photo below.

TMZ reports that Demi and Luke split after “things didn’t work out.” He was a fighter for UFC and Guilherme is an MMA fighter.

There were rumors back in June that Demi was dating Guilherme, but insiders shot it down as a “quick fling.” It seems they have rekindled their relationship!

Happy new year !!!! 🎉🎊

A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AKM-GSI
Demi Lovato, Guilherme Vasconcelos, Luke Rockhold

