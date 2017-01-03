Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West &amp; Their Kids

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West & Their Kids

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 12:13 pm

Did Ed Sheeran Just Reveal Lyrics from New Album 'Divide'?

Did Ed Sheeran Just Reveal Lyrics from New Album 'Divide'?

It seems like Ed Sheeran just revealed some lyrics from his upcoming album, which is reportedly going to be titled Divide.

The 25-year-old singer is set to release new music on Friday and he just teased fans by posting a graphic on social media with the words, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Ed seemingly revealed the album title earlier this week after posting the divide symbol on social media. His previous albums were titled + (Plus) and x (Multiply).

When I was six years old I broke my leg…

A video posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here