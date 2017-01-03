Did Ed Sheeran Just Reveal Lyrics from New Album 'Divide'?
It seems like Ed Sheeran just revealed some lyrics from his upcoming album, which is reportedly going to be titled Divide.
The 25-year-old singer is set to release new music on Friday and he just teased fans by posting a graphic on social media with the words, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran
Ed seemingly revealed the album title earlier this week after posting the divide symbol on social media. His previous albums were titled + (Plus) and x (Multiply).