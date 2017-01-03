Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 2:28 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Confirms Kim Burrell Will Not Perform on Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that singer Kim Burrell will not be performing on her show this week after going on a homophobic rant.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” Ellen tweeted today.

Kim was supposed to perform her song with Pharrell Williams, which they recorded for the new movie Hidden Figures.

So far, Kim has not released any sort of statement apologizing after many have condemned her for her hateful rhetoric.

