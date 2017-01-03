Hans Zimmer Is Playing Coachella & Everyone Is Freaking Out!
Movie score composer Hans Zimmer is on the lineup for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival and people are rightfully freaking out over the opportunity to see him perform at the festival!
The 59-year-old composer has an Academy Award, four Grammys, and two Golden Globes and he is best known for writing scores to The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, and so much more.
Hans‘ music can currently be heard on the Netflix series The Crown and the new movie Hidden Figures. He wrote the score for the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk.
The Twitter account for Hans says he will be bringing his Hans Zimmer Live tour to the festival, so we’re expecting to see a full orchestra on stage! Make sure to check out the full lineup, which was just announced.
Here is what people are saying on Twitter:
Hans Zimmer is playing Coachella?! If he plays the chimes from True Romance, I'll bring the glow sticks.
— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 3, 2017
*drops acid during hans zimmer set* pic.twitter.com/paaN9TFELY
— Joshua Mireles (@seabassavelli) January 3, 2017
Click inside to read more fan tweets about Hans Zimmer…
The fact that Hans Zimmer is doing Coachella this year makes me want to go so bad. It would be a fucking awesome experience.
— LUCIUZ (@LUCIUZMUSIC) January 3, 2017
so cool that hans zimmer makes dubstep now! hes playing #coachella cant wait 2 rage face! Inception soundtrack DUBSTEP REMIX
— CRAY (@craysounds_) January 3, 2017
hans zimmer and dj khaled next to each other on the coachella lineup is a power move
— carlo (@coolvaluzzi) January 3, 2017
The only reason why I would want to go to Cochella is to see Hans Zimmer.
— Sydney Warren (@heyitssyd28) January 3, 2017
i just woke up and the first thing i gathered from today is that hans zimmer is playing coachella
— lover boi (@oshimakesmusic) January 3, 2017
*overheard at Coachella 2017* "I liked Hans Zimmer's old stuff like The Thin Red Line and Drop Zone, but Kung Fu Panda 2 was too mainstream"
— sean (@west_4th_st) January 3, 2017
who tryna ride the rail for the hans zimmer coachella set? 👊🏻😤
— Kayoh (@KayohOfficial) January 3, 2017