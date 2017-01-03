Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 3:27 pm

Hans Zimmer Is Playing Coachella & Everyone Is Freaking Out!

Hans Zimmer Is Playing Coachella & Everyone Is Freaking Out!

Movie score composer Hans Zimmer is on the lineup for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival and people are rightfully freaking out over the opportunity to see him perform at the festival!

The 59-year-old composer has an Academy Award, four Grammys, and two Golden Globes and he is best known for writing scores to The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, and so much more.

Hans‘ music can currently be heard on the Netflix series The Crown and the new movie Hidden Figures. He wrote the score for the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk.

The Twitter account for Hans says he will be bringing his Hans Zimmer Live tour to the festival, so we’re expecting to see a full orchestra on stage! Make sure to check out the full lineup, which was just announced.

Here is what people are saying on Twitter:

