Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:40 pm

Harrison Ford Steps Out For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Passing

Harrison Ford Steps Out For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Passing

Harrison Ford has stepped out for the first time since the untimely passing of his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher.

The 74-year-old actor was joined by his wife Calista Flockart as they got off of a private plane and headed to their car with lots of luggage.

The couple was also joined by their 16-year-old son Liam (not pictured) as the family returned from a holiday vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Harrison released a statement following Carrie‘s death, writing that everyone will miss the “one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original” actress.

10+ pictures inside of Harrison Ford and his family returning to LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 01
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 02
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 03
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 04
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 05
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 06
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 07
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 08
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 09
harrison ford steps out for first time since carrie fisher death 10

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Calista Flockart, Harrison Ford

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here