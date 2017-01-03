Hillary & Bill Clinton to Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration
Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton will be attending Donald Trump Presidential inauguration.
CNN confirmed the news that Secretary Clinton, who lost the election to President-Elect Trump, will be in attendance for the tradition to swear-in the new President.
“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” a statement provided to the news outlet also confirmed that former President George W. Bush would attend. “They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”
The event will take place on January 20, 2017.