Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Baby Boy Eissa with Husband Wissam Al Mana!

Janet Jackson is a mom to a newborn baby boy named Eissa Al Mana!

The 50-year-old entertainer and her husband, Wissam Al Mana welcomed the baby boy on Tuesday (January 3).

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep said in a statement (via People). “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet confirmed the pregnancy back in October after months of speculating by fans.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful new addition!