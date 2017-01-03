Jenny McCarthy Slams Mariah Carey For Claiming Dick Clark Producers Sabotaged NYE Performance

Jenny McCarthy, who acted as one of the co-hosts of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest this year, is sticking up for her employer and slamming Mariah Carey over her now-viral performance.

“It’s completely unfair and bulls–t for [Mariah] to blame Dick Clark Productions,” Jenny said on her SiriusXM show. “I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with. I think ‘Emotions,’ that song, I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don’t think there is a problem with her inner ears. I just don’t. I think she used it as an excuse.”

Jenny said that “sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”

“Now I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to … I have never seen a production company more supportive of their musical guests. So for her to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing,” Jenny continued.

“Mariah didn’t do a sound check. She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check,” Jenny added.

Mariah‘s reps have fought back with a lengthy statement.

