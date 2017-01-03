Jessica Alba Hits the Beach in a Bikini As She Ends Hawaiian Vacation

Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 7:50 am

Jessica Alba has reached the final day of her Hawaiian vacay.

The 35-year-old actress has been enjoying her holiday break at the tropical destination with her husband Cash Warren and their two daughters – Honor, 8, and Haven, 5 (not pictured).

Jessica was spotted rocking her bikini bod as well as a gorgeous swimsuit coverup at the beach on Sunday (January 1) in Kauai, Hawaii.

That same day, she was also seen grabbing a cup of coffee and snapping pics in front of some pretty scenery with her fam.

The next day, Jessica made sure to stock up on souvenirs before heading to the airport to catch a flight home.

“Peace out vacay🍜🍜🍜🌺💗🙌🏽,” Jessica wrote along with an Instagram photo of herself chowing down on a last bowl of noodles with her friend Kelly Sawyer (below).

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Click inside to see more photos and videos Jessica shared from the final days of her tropical paradise…

☀️🌺✌️️

A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

🙌🏽

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

