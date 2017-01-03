Jessica Alba Hits the Beach in a Bikini As She Ends Hawaiian Vacation

Jessica Alba has reached the final day of her Hawaiian vacay.

The 35-year-old actress has been enjoying her holiday break at the tropical destination with her husband Cash Warren and their two daughters – Honor, 8, and Haven, 5 (not pictured).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica was spotted rocking her bikini bod as well as a gorgeous swimsuit coverup at the beach on Sunday (January 1) in Kauai, Hawaii.

That same day, she was also seen grabbing a cup of coffee and snapping pics in front of some pretty scenery with her fam.

The next day, Jessica made sure to stock up on souvenirs before heading to the airport to catch a flight home.

“Peace out vacay🍜🍜🍜🌺💗🙌🏽,” Jessica wrote along with an Instagram photo of herself chowing down on a last bowl of noodles with her friend Kelly Sawyer (below).

Click inside to see more photos and videos Jessica shared from the final days of her tropical paradise…

☀️🌺✌️️ A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Drinking wine w mah boo @kellysawyer on a trek through the Hawaiian jungle, can't think of a better way to peace out 2016! Cheers 🍷✨ A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:18pm PST