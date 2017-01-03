John Mayer Announces Plans to Release New Music

John Mayer will be releasing new music sooner than fans expected!

The 39-year-old musician took to his Facebook to announce that he’ll be releasing four new songs from his upcoming album The Search for Everything every month for an indefinite amount of time.

The first wave of songs will be released on January 20th and will include tracks titled “Moving On and Getting Over,” “Changing,” “Love on the Weekend,” and “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.”

Fans have already heard “Love on the Weekend,” which premiered in November and was John‘s first release since 2014.

“I love you and I thank you for waiting. Here we go. X,” John added.

Check out his entire post below…