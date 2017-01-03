Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 3:46 pm

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Slams Amber Heard in Court

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Slams Amber Heard in Court
  • Wow…Wait until you read what Johnny Depp‘s lawyer said about Amber HeardTMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is returning to social media – Radar
  • Fans are defending Danielle Campbell and Louis TomlinsonJust Jared Jr
  • Find out where Angelina Jolie spent New Years – DListed
  • Maria Sharapova is showing off her bikini body – Hollywood Tuna
  • Guess who is attending the inauguration – Towleroad
  • What does Camila Cabello have in store for 2017? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here