Kim Kardashian Temporarily Drops 'West' From Social Media Pages (Photos)

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 12:48 pm

Justin Bieber Made Funny Faces for Kids at a Day Care!

Justin Bieber has been spending time in Miami this week while celebrating the new year and he surprised kids at a day care while being super silly.

The 22-year-old singer was walking by the day care facility at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel when he decided to press his face up against the glass window and make the kids laugh. Thankfully for us, it was all caught on camera!

Justin also created a love heart on the window while interacting with the kids. Too cute.

Over the weekend, Justin performed a concert at the hotel on New Year’s Eve.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber making funny faces…

Photos: AKM-GSI
