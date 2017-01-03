Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 4:45 pm

Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Amazing Abs for 'Shape'!

Kate Beckinsale shows off her unbelievable figure on the cover of Shape‘s January/February issue, on newsstands today.

Here’s what the 43-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On finding the foods that are right for her body: “I was vegetarian for a really long time because I’m incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have the energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said, ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me. Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish. Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

On being a morning person: “I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out. I prefer to get it done in the morning. That said, I don’t naturally get up early. It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 a.m. and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t, so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

On working out: “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”

For more from Kate, visit Shape.com.
