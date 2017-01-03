Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Amazing Abs for 'Shape'!

Kate Beckinsale shows off her unbelievable figure on the cover of Shape‘s January/February issue, on newsstands today.

Here’s what the 43-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On finding the foods that are right for her body: “I was vegetarian for a really long time because I’m incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have the energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said, ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me. Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish. Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

On being a morning person: “I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out. I prefer to get it done in the morning. That said, I don’t naturally get up early. It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 a.m. and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t, so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

On working out: “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”

