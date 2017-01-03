Keke Palmer Celebrates New Year In Miami
Keke Palmer struts her stuff as she heads to dinner at Puerto Sagua restraurant on New Year’s Day (January 1) in Miami Beach, Fla.
The 23-year-old Scream Queens actress stepped out the day before in a pair of knee high boots.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keke Palmer
“👑✨ Happy New Years Babies ✨👑,” Keke tweeted out to her followers, along with a few pics. Check them out below.
Also pictured: Keke wearing a fur jacket, bikini top, and cut off white shorts while heading to a boat party.
👑✨ Happy New Years Babies ✨👑 pic.twitter.com/C767byUb9f
— 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) January 1, 2017
20+ pictures inside of Keke Palmer out celebrating the new year…