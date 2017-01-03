Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 6:50 am

Keke Palmer Celebrates New Year In Miami

Keke Palmer struts her stuff as she heads to dinner at Puerto Sagua restraurant on New Year’s Day (January 1) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 23-year-old Scream Queens actress stepped out the day before in a pair of knee high boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keke Palmer

“👑✨ Happy New Years Babies ✨👑,” Keke tweeted out to her followers, along with a few pics. Check them out below.

Also pictured: Keke wearing a fur jacket, bikini top, and cut off white shorts while heading to a boat party.

20+ pictures inside of Keke Palmer out celebrating the new year…
Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Keke Palmer

