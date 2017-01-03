Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Social Media Pages

UPDATE: It appears as if Kim has added back “West” to her name on her social media pages. You can see screen shots in the gallery of when they were removed.

Kim Kardashian just did something shocking – she dropped “West” from her social media pages.

The 36-year-old reality star used to have “Kim Kardashian West” as the name on her Instagram and Twitter pages. Now, it just says “Kim” on both, meaning she also dropped the “Kardashian” name as well.

Kim‘s Facebook still says “Kim Kardashian West.”

You can see photos of her current social media pages below to see the new deletion.

Since her gunpoint robbery back in October, Kim has remained relatively silent on social media and has kept out of the spotlight.