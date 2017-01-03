Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media, Shares Photo of Family

Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017

Kim Kardashian is back on Twitter and Instagram!

Just hours after changing her social media name (and then undoing the change), the 36-year-old reality star posted to both Twitter and Instagram and captioned it “Family.”

Kim posted a photo of her with Kanye West and their kids North West, 3, and Saint West, 1.

Since posting the photo moments ago, fans have been welcoming Kim back to social media. Kim took a large break from the spotlight after facing a terrifying robbery in Paris back in October.

Welcome back, Kim!

