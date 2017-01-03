Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 9:15 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Back to Business After Aspen Trip

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Back to Business After Aspen Trip

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back to business after the holidays and her family’s trip to Aspen.

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted taking her seven-year-old son Mason (not pictured) to art class on Tuesday (December 3) in Calabasas, Calif.

The day before Kourtney and her family headed back from their vacation in a private jet, but not before taking some epic photos!

Kourtney and her rumored on-again boyfriend Scott Disick hopped on the plane’s wings for a quick photo shoot.

“Fly or die type,” Scott captioned the photo on his Instagram.

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian out in Calabasas…
