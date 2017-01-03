Kourtney Kardashian Gets Back to Business After Aspen Trip

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back to business after the holidays and her family’s trip to Aspen.

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted taking her seven-year-old son Mason (not pictured) to art class on Tuesday (December 3) in Calabasas, Calif.

The day before Kourtney and her family headed back from their vacation in a private jet, but not before taking some epic photos!

Kourtney and her rumored on-again boyfriend Scott Disick hopped on the plane’s wings for a quick photo shoot.

“Fly or die type,” Scott captioned the photo on his Instagram.

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian out in Calabasas…

