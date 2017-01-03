Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner is done working on her app after a very personal story was posted without her approval.

On Tuesday morning (January 3), a post titled “How I Spoil My Man!” was published on the 19-year-old tv personality’s app describing how she spices up her sex life with “lingerie, toys, and massages” for boyfriend Tyga.

The post was quickly taken down and Kylie took to Twitter to share that she did not write or approve of the post before it went live.

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore…,” Kylie started off saying.

“a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied. Love You,” Kylie finished her series of tweets.

Kylie‘s app team then released a statement apologizing for the post being published without her permission.

Click inside to read what Kylie’s app team said…

“To Kylie’s fans:

This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval.

We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice.

We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.

xo,

The App Team”