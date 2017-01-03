Lena Dunham Reveals Jemima Kirke Tried to Quit 'Girls'

Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams, and Jemima Kirke are featured on Glamour magazine’s February 2017 issue – their very first cover together!

Here’s what the Girls stars had to share:

Lena, on Jemima wanting to quit the show: “I think it’s time for us to disclose to the world that, like, three days before season two, Jemima tried to quit. [Laughter.] … I remember being in a cab. And Jemima called me. She was like, ‘I have to tell you something. It’s not a big deal. I don’t want you to freak out. I want to quit the show.’”

Allison, on her biggest complaint about the job: “I started playing one person, then she evolved so much. I got to exercise all kinds of muscles. The least satisfying? I always wanted to be in the show more. [Laughter.] That was my M.O. every year. I wanted to be a piece of furniture in Hannah’s apartment, if that’s what it took.”

Lena, on what she would change about her experience on Girls: “Making my deal with HBO as a 23-year-old woman, I felt that I had so much to prove. I felt like I had to be the person who answered emails the fastest, stayed up the latest, worked the hardest. As much as I loved my job, I really, like, injured myself in some ways. If I had felt like, ‘You’re worthy of eight hours of sleep, not four; you’re worthy of turning your phone off on a Saturday,’ I don’t think it would have changed the outcome of the show. [But] I could have worked with a sense of joy and excitement, rather than guilt and anxiety of being ‘found out.’ The advice I would give any woman going into a job if she has a sense of impostor syndrome would be: There will be nothing if you don’t look out for you. And I can’t wait, on my next project, to go into it with the strength that comes from, like, valuing your own body and your own mental health. Jenni’s like, ‘We’ll believe it when we see it.’”

FYI: All four women are wearing Marc Jacobs clothing and platforms on the cover.

