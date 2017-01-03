Lily-Rose Depp & Boyfriend Ash Stymest Go Shopping in Beverly Hills
Lily-Rose Depp makes her way out of the Chanel store on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 17-year-old model looked pretty in a flower-printed bomber jacket, jeans, and embroidered booties as she stepped out for an afternoon of shopping.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Rose Depp
Lily-Rose was joined by her boyfriend Ash Stymest as they spent a cute afternoon date wandering around town together.
Late last month, Lily-Rose and her mom Vanessa Paradis flew out to France to celebrate the holidays with family.
15+ pictures inside of Lily-Rose Depp and Ash Stymest shopping in Beverly Hills…