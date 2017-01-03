Top Stories
Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 6:20 pm

Lily-Rose Depp & Boyfriend Ash Stymest Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Lily-Rose Depp & Boyfriend Ash Stymest Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Lily-Rose Depp makes her way out of the Chanel store on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 17-year-old model looked pretty in a flower-printed bomber jacket, jeans, and embroidered booties as she stepped out for an afternoon of shopping.

Lily-Rose was joined by her boyfriend Ash Stymest as they spent a cute afternoon date wandering around town together.

Late last month, Lily-Rose and her mom Vanessa Paradis flew out to France to celebrate the holidays with family.

