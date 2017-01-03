Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:11 pm

Maks Chmerkovskiy Posts Pic of Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd in Hospital Ahead of Baby's Birth!

Maks Chmerkovskiy Posts Pic of Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd in Hospital Ahead of Baby's Birth!

It looks like Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy will be welcoming their son very soon!

The 36-year-old dancing pro took to Instagram to share a pic of his pregnant fiancee in a hospital bed applying makeup.

Over the summer, Peta and Maks announced that they were expecting a baby boy early 2017 and it looks like that time has officially come!

Maks‘ younger brother Val Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram to cancel his Dancing with the Stars tour appearance because Peta is “literally delivering the baby as soon as I’m done with this video, hopefully.”

But first…a little make up 😝

A photo posted by @maksimc on

Click inside to watch Val Chmerkovskiy’s post…
Photos: WENN
