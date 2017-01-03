Top Stories
VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 9:20 am

'Man in the High Castle' Renewed for Season 3 By Amazon

'Man in the High Castle' Renewed for Season 3 By Amazon

The Man in the High Castle has been renewed for a third season with Eric Overmyer signing on as the new showrunner.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios, said in a statement (via Deadline). “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not.”

The show airs on Amazon and stars Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, Bella Heathcote, and Callum Keith Rennie.

Stay tuned for the new season!
