Tue, 03 January 2017 at 7:45 pm

Margot Robbie Begins Working on Her New Film After Returning from Her Secret Wedding

Margot Robbie Begins Working on Her New Film After Returning from Her Secret Wedding

Margot Robbie arrives at an ice rink for an early morning training session on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress recently returned from her Tom Ackerley to begin working on her new film I, Tonya.

Margot stars in the biopic as Tonya Harding, the competitive figure skater who rose to ice skating fame before her boyfriend intervenes putting her career in jeopardy.

Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney are both set to co-star in the film.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Margot Robbie

