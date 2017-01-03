Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News for NBC News

Megyn Kelly is reportedly leaving Fox News for a role over at NBC.

The 46-year-old journalist and TV personality will reportedly host her own daytime news show over at NBC, along with a Sunday night news program, and will take part in political coverage for the network, the New York Times reports.

Leaving Fox News will certainly effect the network as she was the second most-watched host behind Bill O’Reilly.

Megyn‘s time with Fox News has been highlighted a good amount recently – she revealed she was sexually harassed by former CEO Roger Ailes, and was heavily involved in on-going feuds with Donald Trump during his presidential run.