Tue, 03 January 2017 at 8:46 am

Natalie Portman & Ruth Negga Lean in for a Kiss on 'W' Cover!

Natalie Portman & Ruth Negga Lean in for a Kiss on 'W' Cover!

Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga are getting closer than ever while leaning in for a kiss on the cover of W Magazine‘s Best Performances Issue.

The ladies are both frontrunners to land Oscar nominations this year for their work in the movies Jackie and Loving, respectively.

Also featured on their own covers and featured in this post are Amy Adams and Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Williams and Joel Edgerton, and Adam Driver and Viggo Mortensen.

Plenty more stars are featured in the inside of the issue and you can see photos of Hailee Steinfeld, Taraji P. Henson, and Chris Pine in the gallery.

See the full portfolio with all 29 stars now at WMagazine.com!
Photos: Craig McDean
Posted to: Adam Driver, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Joel Edgerton, Magazine, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Viggo Mortensen

