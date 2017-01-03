Natalie Portman Wishes Her Fans a Happy New Year!

Natalie Portman is ringing in the new year as she gets ready for her new addition!

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was spotted heading out to lunch with her husband Benjamin Millepied on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

A few days earlier, Natalie sent out a sweet new year’s greeting to her fans through Dior Makeup’s Instagram account.

“Hi everyone…I’m in LA and just wanted to take some time to wish you all a happy new year!” Natalie said.

Hear her whole message in the video below…