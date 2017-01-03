Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 10:32 pm

Natalie Portman Wishes Her Fans a Happy New Year!

Natalie Portman Wishes Her Fans a Happy New Year!

Natalie Portman is ringing in the new year as she gets ready for her new addition!

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was spotted heading out to lunch with her husband Benjamin Millepied on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

A few days earlier, Natalie sent out a sweet new year’s greeting to her fans through Dior Makeup’s Instagram account.

“Hi everyone…I’m in LA and just wanted to take some time to wish you all a happy new year!” Natalie said.

Hear her whole message in the video below…

A video posted by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on

Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 01
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 02
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 03
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 04
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 05
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 06
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 07
natalie portman wishes her fans a happy new year 08

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here