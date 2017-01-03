Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:10 am

Nick & Joe Jonas Go Low Key for Their Brothers' Night Out

Nick & Joe Jonas Go Low Key for Their Brothers' Night Out

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas make their way out of Craig’s restaurant after grabbing dinner together on Monday night (January 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The brothers went low-key in their casual outfits and baseball caps for a night on the town.

Joe and Nick are back on the west coast after celebrating New Year’s Eve separately on the other side of the country.

While Joe was performing in New York City’s Times Square with his band DNCE, Nick was ringing in the new year in Miami.
Photos: AKM-GSI
