Nick Viall Opens Up About 'The Bachelor' Hook Ups

Nick Viall has 30 women to choose from on his season of The Bachelor and he’s opening up about how close he got with some of them!

The 36-year-old reality star, who has already revealed that he had a one night stand with one of the contestants in the past, spilled on this season’s hook ups.

While chatting with ET, Nick was asked how many of the women he slept with.

“Probably not as many as people think. Maybe none,” he revealed.

Also pictured inside: Nick arriving for an appearance on Extra at Universal Studios on Tuesday (January 3) in Universal City, Calif.

