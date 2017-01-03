Top Stories
Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Paris Jackson Congratulates Mom Debbie Rowe On Completing Chemo!

Paris Jackson Congratulates Mom Debbie Rowe On Completing Chemo!

Paris Jackson is celebrating a major milestone in her mom Debbie Rowe‘s life.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram to share a pic that her mom has finished her final round of chemotherapy!

Paris and Debbie‘s relationship has had tons of ups and downs of the years. The two recently rekindled their relationship after Debbie went public with her cancer diagnosis.

Back in October, Paris shared a cute pic of herself kissing her mom’s head.

“my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain’t she f–kin fabulous????” Paris captioned the below pic.
