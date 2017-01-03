Pregnant Natalie Portman Has Date Night With Benjamin Millepied at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Natalie Portman looked glam while stepping out to celebrate the year’s hottest films tonight!

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Jackie during the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday (January 2) Palm Springs, Calif.

She showed off her baby bump on the red carpet with her husband Benjamin Millepied, Tom Hanks, and filmmaker Pablo Larrain.

Also in attendance were film stars Annette Bening and her husband Warren Beatty.

Natalie has also recently been nominated for Best Actress for her role in Jackie at the upcoming SAG Awards as well as for Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior dress, Commando undershirt, Steve Madden shoes, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Roger Vivier clutch.

