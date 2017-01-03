Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 4:25 pm

Rihanna Arrives Back in New York City After Spending Holiday Abroad!

Rihanna Arrives Back in New York City After Spending Holiday Abroad!

Rihanna touches down at JFK Airport after spending time away from the Big Apple.

The 28-year-old entertainer was seen headed through the airport on Tuesday (January 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

When last we saw Ri, she was back home in Barbados for the holidays! We hope Rihanna had a really relaxing time back home.

Over the holiday break, Rihanna apparently unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. This is significant given the recent romance rumors between Drake, Rihanna‘s long rumored flame, and JLo.
