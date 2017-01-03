Robin Williams Wanted to Play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter'

The casting director of the Harry Potter movies has revealed that Robin Williams wanted to play a role in the franchise, but was turned away because he was not British!

The late actor wanted to play Hagrid, which ended up going to Robbie Coltrane.

“Robin [Williams] had called [director Chris Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes to anybody else, that’s for sure,” casting director Janet Hirshenson told Huffington Post. “It couldn’t be.”