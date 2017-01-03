Top Stories
VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Robin Williams Wanted to Play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter'

Robin Williams Wanted to Play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter'

The casting director of the Harry Potter movies has revealed that Robin Williams wanted to play a role in the franchise, but was turned away because he was not British!

The late actor wanted to play Hagrid, which ended up going to Robbie Coltrane.

Robin [Williams] had called [director Chris Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes to anybody else, that’s for sure,” casting director Janet Hirshenson told Huffington Post. “It couldn’t be.”
