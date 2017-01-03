Ryan Gosling Attends Palm Springs Film Fest Sans Sick Emma Stone

La La Land won big at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival but Ryan Gosling had to accept the award without his co-star Emma Stone!

The 36-year-old actor went solo while Emma was home sick with strep throat.

In Emma‘s absence, Ryan was joined by director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award.

Other attendees included Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck and Tom Hanks.

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci and Louboutin shoes.

