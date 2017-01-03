Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:08 am

Ryan Gosling Attends Palm Springs Film Fest Sans Sick Emma Stone

Ryan Gosling Attends Palm Springs Film Fest Sans Sick Emma Stone

La La Land won big at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival but Ryan Gosling had to accept the award without his co-star Emma Stone!

The 36-year-old actor went solo while Emma was home sick with strep throat.

In Emma‘s absence, Ryan was joined by director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award.

Other attendees included Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck and Tom Hanks.

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci and Louboutin shoes.

15+ pictures inside from the Palm Springs Film Festival
