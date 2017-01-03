Ryan Gosling Thanks Debbie Reynolds During PSIFF Acceptance Speech

When Ryan Gosling accepted the Vangaurd Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, he had someone special to thank.

During his acceptance speech, the 36-year-old actor paid tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, who he says inspired the cast of La La Land during filming.

“I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” he said on stage.

Ryan added, “She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singing in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”