Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Blake Lively: 'She Keeps Me Sane'

Ryan Reynolds looks handsome while on the cover of Variety‘s January issue, available now.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actor had to share with the magazine:

On suffering from anxiety: ““I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid.”

On wife Blake Lively calming his nerves before Deadpool‘s debut: “By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive…Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

On not seeing himself as a leading man as a young actor: “When I would go out [on set], my volume was lower. Everything would minimize…I was thinking of myself as the wacky next-door neighbor.”

On Deadpool being pansexual: “What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

On the future of Deadpool: “I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool. We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

