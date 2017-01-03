Sara Sampaio Rocks a Colorful One-Piece at the Beach in Cancun
Sara Sampaio is making the most of her New Year with a tropical getaway!
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted playing in the waves on Monday (January 2) at a beach in Cancun, Mexico.
She showed off her figure in a colorful swimsuit while she worked on her tan.
That same day, Sara shared a photo of herself and a friend striking a pose in Lima, Peru.
“Let the adventures begin :)) #Lima #peru @danielalopezosorio,” Sara captioned the Instagram pic (below).
