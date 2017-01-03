Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:02 pm

Tom Hiddleston Fans Think He's Making a 'Sherlock' Season 4 Cameo!

Tom Hiddleston Fans Think He's Making a 'Sherlock' Season 4 Cameo!

Sherlock season four premiered just a few days ago…and fans think Tom Hiddleston will be making a cameo on the show!

Rumors began back at San Diego Comic-Con last year, when Mark Gatiss, who plays Mycroft, posted a photo on Twitter with him, Amanda Abbington (who plays Mary), and Tom together.

The tweet in question has hundreds of replies from fans who think Tom will play Sherrinford, a third brother of Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Mycroft. We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any truth to these rumors!

Also pictured inside: Tom stepping out in London, England on Monday (January 2).

