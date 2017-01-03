Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 2:04 pm

VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Sing Elle King Duet!

VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Sing Elle King Duet!

Ashley Tisdale enlisted the help of her BFF Vanessa Hudgens for this brand new cover video!

This was the first time the former High School Musical stars actually sang a duet together and took on Elle King‘s hit song “Ex’s & Oh’s.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Tisdale

Ashley‘s husband Christopher French joins them on guitar.

“I brought her in…my best friend Vanessa Hudgens,” Ashley says in the video for her YouTube Channel. “We are really excited to do this because this is our first duet together. We never had a duet in High School Musical. We always wanted one.”

Watch them sing “Ex’s & Oh’s” below!


Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale – “Ex’s & Oh’s” Cover
Photos: Instagram
