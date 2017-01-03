VIDEO: Billy Eichner Wants to Know ‘Do Gay People Care About John Oliver?’

Billy Eichner‘s latest Billy on the Street segment, “Do Gay People Care About John Oliver?,” is definitely going to make you laugh.

In the game, Billy approaches gay males in New York City with John Oliver to ask if they care about the HBO political talk show host.

In the video, most people say “no,” and some go on to say they much prefer talk show host Wendy Williams instead.

Watch below!



