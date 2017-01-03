Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West &amp; Their Kids

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:30 am

VIDEO: Billy Eichner Wants to Know 'Do Gay People Care About John Oliver?'

VIDEO: Billy Eichner Wants to Know 'Do Gay People Care About John Oliver?'

Billy Eichner‘s latest Billy on the Street segment, “Do Gay People Care About John Oliver?,” is definitely going to make you laugh.

In the game, Billy approaches gay males in New York City with John Oliver to ask if they care about the HBO political talk show host.

In the video, most people say “no,” and some go on to say they much prefer talk show host Wendy Williams instead.

Watch below!


