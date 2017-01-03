Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:42 pm

VIDEO: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' Cast Performs on 'Today'

VIDEO: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' Cast Performs on 'Today'

The cast of the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen made an appearance on The Today Show this morning (January 3) to perform two of the songs from the hit musical!

Ben Platt, who you’ll recognize as Benji from the Pitch Perfect movies, sang the number “Waving Through a Window” and he was joined by co-star Laura Dreyfuss for the song “Only Us.”

Dear Evan Hansen is so far the biggest hit musical of the new Broadway season and it opened to rave reviews last month. Make sure to get your tickets now before you can’t get them anymore!

Click inside to watch the “Waving Through a Window” performance…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Ben Platt, Broadway, Laura Dreyfuss

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here