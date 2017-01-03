VIDEO: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' Cast Performs on 'Today'

The cast of the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen made an appearance on The Today Show this morning (January 3) to perform two of the songs from the hit musical!

Ben Platt, who you’ll recognize as Benji from the Pitch Perfect movies, sang the number “Waving Through a Window” and he was joined by co-star Laura Dreyfuss for the song “Only Us.”

Dear Evan Hansen is so far the biggest hit musical of the new Broadway season and it opened to rave reviews last month. Make sure to get your tickets now before you can’t get them anymore!

Click inside to watch the “Waving Through a Window” performance…