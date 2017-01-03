Top Stories
VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 9:50 am

VIDEO: Janelle Monae Confirms Kim Burrell Won't Perform on 'Ellen' After Hate Speech

VIDEO: Janelle Monae Confirms Kim Burrell Won't Perform on 'Ellen' After Hate Speech

Janelle Monae is updating fans, saying Kim Burrell will no longer appear with her and Pharrell Williams on The Ellen Show this coming Thursday due to her homophobic rant.

Pharrell was scheduled to perform his song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Kim on The Ellen Show this coming Thursday, but Janelle, who stars in the film, met up with TMZ and gave an update.

Janelle and her Hidden Figures co-stars condemned Kim and her vicious rant.

“I’m a huge advocate for the ‘other’ and I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way,” Janelle told TMZ.

