VIDEO: Janelle Monae Confirms Kim Burrell Won't Perform on 'Ellen' After Hate Speech

Janelle Monae is updating fans, saying Kim Burrell will no longer appear with her and Pharrell Williams on The Ellen Show this coming Thursday due to her homophobic rant.

Pharrell was scheduled to perform his song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Kim on The Ellen Show this coming Thursday, but Janelle, who stars in the film, met up with TMZ and gave an update.

Janelle and her Hidden Figures co-stars condemned Kim and her vicious rant.

“I’m a huge advocate for the ‘other’ and I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way,” Janelle told TMZ.