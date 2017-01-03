VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West & Their Kids

Kim Kardashian just shared an adorable video on her app featuring tons of never before seen family footage.

The video features Kim, her husband Kanye West, and their two children North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, throughout the past several months. There are some very cute moments including one where North helps Saint after he has an accident, and the two kids cuddling with their parents. We also see Kim and Kanye embrace throughout.

Kim has been teasing an updated app experience, and now when you open the app, there will be exclusive content as part of a scrollable feed.



