Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 12:04 am

VIDEO: Matt McGorry Practices His Dance Moves Before a Night Out

VIDEO: Matt McGorry Practices His Dance Moves Before a Night Out

Matt McGorry is ready to party!

The 30-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star took to his Instagram to share a funny video practicing his dance moves before a night out with friends.

“Always important to warm up your dance moves at home before doing them in public #NewOrleans,” Matt captioned the video.

Basically, it involves a lot of pelvic thrusting and butt shaking, so you definitely need to watch it.

Matt has also shown off his epic dance moves on Orange Is The New Black, where he danced along to “Hollaback Girl.”

Watch the entire hilarious video below…

A video posted by Matt McGorry (@mattmcgorry) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Matt McGorry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here