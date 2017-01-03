VIDEO: Matt McGorry Practices His Dance Moves Before a Night Out

Matt McGorry is ready to party!

The 30-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star took to his Instagram to share a funny video practicing his dance moves before a night out with friends.

“Always important to warm up your dance moves at home before doing them in public #NewOrleans,” Matt captioned the video.

Basically, it involves a lot of pelvic thrusting and butt shaking, so you definitely need to watch it.

Matt has also shown off his epic dance moves on Orange Is The New Black, where he danced along to “Hollaback Girl.”

Watch the entire hilarious video below…