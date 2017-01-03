Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West & Their Kids

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:47 am

VIDEO: Nanny Cam Captures Young Boy Saving His Twin After Scary Furniture Accident

This is incredibly scary!

Utah mother of two Kayli Shoff caught a frightening moment on her nanny cam when one of her twin boys, Brock, had a dresser fall on top of him. Luckily, his twin brother, Bowdy, was able to muster the strength to get the furniture off of his brother.

“I usually hear everything. We didn’t hear a cry, we didn’t hear a big thud,” Kayli said. “So we woke up, looked at the camera like, ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ and we saw [the dresser] was all the way down.”

Now, Kayli is warning all parents to secure heavy furniture and make sure an accident doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Watch the scary video below.
