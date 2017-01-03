VIDEO: Nick Viall Sits Down for Awkward Interview with Exes Andi Dorfman & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Nick Viall sat down for a very awkward interview with two of his Bachelorette exes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman.

“Well this is awkward for everyone but me,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his Bachelor after show special.

To break the ice, Nick then said, “Can I just say thank you for not picking me?” to both of his exes. Eek.

“We’ve run into each other. We’re friendly,” Nick said. “This is so awkward,” Andi replied.

Watch the interview below…if you can handle all the awkward!