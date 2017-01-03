Top Stories
VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 10:05 am

VIDEO: Nick Viall Sits Down for Awkward Interview with Exes Andi Dorfman & Kaitlyn Bristowe

VIDEO: Nick Viall Sits Down for Awkward Interview with Exes Andi Dorfman & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Nick Viall sat down for a very awkward interview with two of his Bachelorette exes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman.

“Well this is awkward for everyone but me,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his Bachelor after show special.

To break the ice, Nick then said, “Can I just say thank you for not picking me?” to both of his exes. Eek.

“We’ve run into each other. We’re friendly,” Nick said. “This is so awkward,” Andi replied.

Watch the interview below…if you can handle all the awkward!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here