VIDEO: Sia Debuts Music Video For 'Never Give Up' From 'Lion' Soundtrack

Sia just released a music video for her song “Never Give Up” from the Lion soundtrack.

Although the Grammy nominated musician doesn’t make an appearance in the video, two faceless children don her signature black and white wig.

The video reflects the plot of Lion, with the two children getting separated in a dark train station.

Thankfully, the children “never give up” and find their way back together after being lost.

Check out the entire music video for Sia‘s new song below…



Sia – “Never Give Up”