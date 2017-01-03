VIDEO: The Bachelor's Nick Viall Strips Down for Shower Scene on Season Premiere!

Just like every season of The Bachelor, we got a super hot shirtless scene from the suitor himself, Nick Viall, during the premiere episode!

Within the first few minutes of the premiere, the 36-year-old reality star was seen shirtless for a workout and then he took the camera crew back home where he took off all his clothes for a shower.

It was an intense premiere night and we recapped the eight women who were sent home and the 22 women who are moving forward on the show.