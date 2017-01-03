Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 8:33 pm

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For HBO's Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Documentary

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For HBO's Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Documentary

HBO has just released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary about Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds follows the mother-daughter between 2014 and 2015 as Debbie prepared to accept her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

The documentary chronicles the “story of the family’s complicated love,” shows “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity” and features plenty of sweet moments.

In the trailer, the women open up about aging, Carrie‘s mental health, and being best friends.

Bright Lights will premiere on January 7 at 8 PM on HBO.

Check out the entire trailer below…
