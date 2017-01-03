'Will & Grace' TV Reboot Is 'Nothing Beyond Talks,' Debra Messing Confirms

Sad news Will & Grace fans – a reboot of the show is not actually confirmed yet, despite news that broke last week.

Actor Leslie Jordan gave an interview where he said, “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Later, one of the stars of the series, Debra Messing, tweeted that Leslie was mistaken.

“Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks,” Debra said when a fan asked if the news was true.

Eric McCormack, Debra, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reunited a few months ago for a short movie about the Presidential election.