VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

'Will & Grace' TV Reboot Is 'Nothing Beyond Talks,' Debra Messing Confirms

Sad news Will & Grace fans – a reboot of the show is not actually confirmed yet, despite news that broke last week.

Actor Leslie Jordan gave an interview where he said, “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Later, one of the stars of the series, Debra Messing, tweeted that Leslie was mistaken.

“Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks,” Debra said when a fan asked if the news was true.

Eric McCormack, Debra, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reunited a few months ago for a short movie about the Presidential election.
