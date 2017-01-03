Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 5:30 pm

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson is in very early talks to join the cast of the upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo movie, according to Variety.

The 55-year-old actor is reportedly the top choice to play Han Solo’s mentor in the spinoff.

Woody also famously played Katniss Everdeen’s mentor in The Hunger Games franchise.

Han Solo is set to be portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich while Donald Glover, who will be playing Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke have also joined the cast.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to direct the movie which takes place prior to Star Wars: A New Hope.

The film is slated to hit theaters on May 25, 2018
Photos: Getty
