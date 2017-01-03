Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson is in very early talks to join the cast of the upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo movie, according to Variety.

The 55-year-old actor is reportedly the top choice to play Han Solo’s mentor in the spinoff.

Woody also famously played Katniss Everdeen’s mentor in The Hunger Games franchise.

Han Solo is set to be portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich while Donald Glover, who will be playing Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke have also joined the cast.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to direct the movie which takes place prior to Star Wars: A New Hope.

The film is slated to hit theaters on May 25, 2018